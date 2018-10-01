Typhoon Trami pounds Japan

1,000 flights cancelled, Tokyo’s train services scrapped

Ag AFP

KAGOSHIMA, Japan: A powerful typhoon lashed Japan’s mainland Sunday after injuring dozens on outlying islands, bringing transport grinding to a halt and triggering warnings of fierce winds, torrential rain, landslides and floods.

Typhoon Trami has already snarled travel in the world’s third-biggest economy, with bullet train services suspended, more than 1,000 flights cancelled and Tokyo’s evening train services scrapped. The storm made landfall at Tanabe city, south of the western city of Osaka, around 8pm (1100 GMT), according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

Trami, with maximum gusts of 216 kilometres (134 miles) per hour, was expected to pass over most of the archipelago, weakening slightly but causing extreme weather into Monday, forecasters said.