Govt decides to take control of KP Ehtesab Commission’s assets

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has decided to take control of KP Ehtesab Commission s assets.

The assets will be handed over to the province s Establishment and Administration Department, reported a private Tv channel quoting sources.

Further the Ehtesab Commission s cases will be transferred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Directorate of Anti-Corruption. While some of the commission s staff will be able to opt for a golden handshake others will be added to the surplus pool.