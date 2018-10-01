Govt decides to take control of KP Ehtesab Commission’s assets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The provincial government has decided to take control of KP Ehtesab Commission s assets.
The assets will be handed over to the province s Establishment and Administration Department, reported a private Tv channel quoting sources.
Further the Ehtesab Commission s cases will be transferred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Directorate of Anti-Corruption. While some of the commission s staff will be able to opt for a golden handshake others will be added to the surplus pool.
