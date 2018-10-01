Over 20,000 KP police officers trained at specialised schools

PESHAWAR: Seven specialised training schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far imparted training to 20,878 police officers and jawans during the last few years.

Seven specialised schools were established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last several years for the capacity building of the policemen. These include Police School of Investigation, Peshawar, established on June 18, 2014; Police School of Intelligence, Abbottabad, set up on October 3, 2014; Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management established on January 1, 2015 in Mardan; Police School of Explosive Handling set up in Nowshera on February 9, 2015; Police School of Tactics established in Peshawar on August 18, 2015; Police School of Information Technology set up at the police lines in Peshawar on September 8, 2015 and Police School of Traffic Management established in Kohat in 2017.

“Different capacity building courses of two and four weeks are being held in these schools, including Core Investigation, Cellular Forensic, Hot Spot Policing, Case File Management, Basic and Technical Intelligence Course, Intelligence Orientation, Basic Computer Course, Computer Learning, Target Harding Course for Field Commanders, Public Disorder Management, Advance EOD and Post Blast Investigation are imparted in these schools,” said director media KP Police Waqar Ahmad.

He added that 20878 police officers and jawans were imparted basic training in different courses held in these schools from time to time.

“In the Police School of Investigation in Peshawar, 256 courses were conducted in which 5245 jawans including 5073 male and 172 female officers were trained. In the Police School of Intelligence Abbottabad, 149 courses were held in which 3500 police officers and jawans including 3417 male and 84 female officers undergone training,” said the official.

Similarly, 131 courses were conducted in Police School of Explosive Handling at Nowshera in which 3044 officers and jawans including 2962 male and 82 female officers were trained while in Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management at Mardan, 104 courses were held in which 4056 officers and jawans including 3983 male and 73 female officers were imparted basic training.

Likewise, 78 courses were conducted in the Police School of Tactics, Peshawar where 1461 officers and Jawans including 1332 male and 129 female officers were given training.

The official added that in Police School of Information Technology at Peshawar, a total of 117 courses were arranged in which 3303 officers and jawans including 3212 male and 91 female officers were imparted basic computer related training. In Traffic Management School, Kohat, so far 3 courses were conducted in which 269 police officers were trained.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have engaged highly qualified specialists from across the country to deliver lecture to the participants in these school.