ICCI office-bearers sworn in

Islamabad : The newly elected office-bearers and Executive Members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) have taken oath of their portfolios in the 34rd Annual General Meeting of ICCI.

Ahmed Hassan Mughal was sworn in as President, Raffat Farid, Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi as Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2018-19.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly elected Office Bearers and Executive Members. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI performed the role of Stage Secretary. After taking oath Ahmed Hassan Mughal, newly elected President ICCI said that he along with his team would work hard to serve the cause of trade and industry.

The newly elected Senior Vice President Raffat Farid Malik, Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, outgoing Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik and Vice President Nisar Mirza also spoke at the occasion.