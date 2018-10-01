Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICCI office-bearers sworn in

Islamabad : The newly elected office-bearers and Executive Members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) have taken oath of their portfolios in the 34rd Annual General Meeting of ICCI.

Ahmed Hassan Mughal was sworn in as President, Raffat Farid, Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi as Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2018-19.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly elected Office Bearers and Executive Members. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI performed the role of Stage Secretary. After taking oath Ahmed Hassan Mughal, newly elected President ICCI said that he along with his team would work hard to serve the cause of trade and industry.

The newly elected Senior Vice President Raffat Farid Malik, Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, outgoing Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik and Vice President Nisar Mirza also spoke at the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’