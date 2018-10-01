Rs21 million contributed to dam fund

Islamabad : Sardar Group of Companies has once again deposit a huge amount in Diamar Bhasha Dam Fund, says a press release.

Under the leadership of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chief Executive Sardar Group of Companies, all the sub groups joined hands. Among these, the announced dam fund by Taj Residencia Rs10 million, Taj Residencia Associates Rs2.1 million, Multi Brand dealers of Centurus Mall Rs7 million and Aroma Marketing is Rs500,00 million.

The employees of Centurus Mall also did not step back and contributed their two-day salary equivalent to Rs1.5 million for the Dam Fund. Sardar Group of companies has already bestowed Rs20 million in Diamir- Bhasha Dam.