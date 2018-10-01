People are talking about —

-- the state in which the general public left the grounds of the Governors House in Lahore and how it must have been heart-breaking for the persons who maintain the grounds, not to say anything about the bad impression given by this behaviour as images went viral on social media. The government should first make proper rules about what is and what is not admissible within the premises of these heritage buildings and have proper security to see that they are implemented.

-- the criticism voiced by the opposition over the mini-budget and how it does not give a true picture of the financial plan. The saying, ‘if you repeat a lie often enough it appears to be the truth’ is being brought into play to fool the masses and the government should counter these allegations by taking out ads in the media that only those who can afford to do so will pay higher prices for utilities like gas and electricity.

-- the manner in which the government is taking decisions and then changing its mind and how this does not give a good impression. People say any kind of premeditated action should be carefully thought out and its repercussion kept in mind before announcing a policy of change, for to give in to pressure groups later on shows weakness and a lack of will, while the use of the ‘U turn’ accusation will be increased by the opposition.

-- those who are criticising the appeal for donating to the Dam Fund initiated by the Chief Justice and Prime Minister and how it shows a petty mindset that criticises for the sake of political point scoring rather than keep the good of the country in mind. People say the Quaid-e-Azam also appealed for funds to develop our newly created country, giving citizens a chance to help and show their patriotism, so there’s no harm in other leaders doing the same.

-- the Pakistani women weight and power lifting athletes who have been setting records while competing in national and international tournaments and making their country proud. People say all sports should be given equal support by the government as the athletes train and spend the same amount of time as those who are involved in the more popular ones so that athletes, especially women, are encouraged and can compete with confidence in international events.

-- the other Dam story and how minor political entities from Sindh are getting into the act and announcing that the Bhasha dam will not be built because it will affect the water sources of the province. People say first it was the Kalabagh Dam which fell prey to political differences and now when funds are being generated for two smaller dams, another controversy is in the making and they wonder why has it been initiated at this point in time. – I.H.