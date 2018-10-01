Mon October 01, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Rabies notified as priority zoonotic disease

Islamabad : Pakistan has recently notified Rabies as a ‘priority zoonotic disease’ and the National Institute of Health (NIH) is in the process of establishing a surveillance system for nationwide reporting of rabies cases, with an emphasis on provincial coordination.

The Executive Director of NIH, Dr. Aamer Ikram shared this piece of information at a walk organised by NIH on Friday to raise awareness about the prevention of rabies, a zoonotic disease that kills 2,000 to 5,000 people in Pakistan every year. ‘Share the Message: Save a Life,’ was the theme of a walk, which coincided with World Rabies Day observed every year on September 28.

The walk was attended by students of different universities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, along with the staff and students of the College of Medical Laboratories Technology (CMLT), and senior officers of NIH and WHO. It was led by Dr. Aamer Ikram. The Mobile Unit of NIH was sent to distribute printed awareness material to educational institutes and the general public.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Aamer said, NIH is producing Cell Culture Anti-Rabies Vaccine and Anti-Rabies Serum, whuch is supplied to government hospitals and dispensaries throughout the country on demand base. He also praised the efforts made by the Ministry of National Health Services to strengthen the public health system.

