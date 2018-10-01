Security put on high alert

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Security in the provincial metropolis on Sunday was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. Additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and sensitive buildings in their respective areas, following the directions of DIG Operations. The DIG appealed to the citizens to extend their co-operation to police and immediately inform about any suspicious activity around them.
LAHORE: Security in the provincial metropolis on Sunday was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. Additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and sensitive buildings in their respective areas, following the directions of DIG Operations. The DIG appealed to the citizens to extend their co-operation to police and immediately inform about any suspicious activity around them.
Comments