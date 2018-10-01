Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Partly cloudy today

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is still affecting over extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was observed in several cities, including Malam Jabba 10mm, Dir 09mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Chitral 02mm, Islamabad 14mm, Rawalpindi 04mm, Hyderabad 03mm, Gupis, Skardu 02mm and Astore 01mm.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Sukkur and Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 33°C, minimum was 20.6°C and humidity level was 50 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’