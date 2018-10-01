Partly cloudy today

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is still affecting over extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was observed in several cities, including Malam Jabba 10mm, Dir 09mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Chitral 02mm, Islamabad 14mm, Rawalpindi 04mm, Hyderabad 03mm, Gupis, Skardu 02mm and Astore 01mm.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Sukkur and Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 33°C, minimum was 20.6°C and humidity level was 50 percent.