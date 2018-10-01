JI expresses grief over deaths in Indonesia quake

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the devastating quake and floods in Indonesia.

In a letter addressed to the Indonesian President, the JI chief said that the people of Pakistan and the workers and leaders of the JI shared the grief of their Indonesian brethren caused by the natural calamity.

He prayed that the government and the people of Indonesia were able to face the situation with courage and resolve. The JI chief said that Indonesia and Pakistan were linked together through the bonds of religion. The people of Pakistan hoped that Indonesia would face this calamity in a befitting manner and continue its march on the road to development and prosperity.

Ulema urged to unite: JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has called upon Ulema, Khatibs and Mashaikh to stand united for safeguarding Islamic way of life and the Islamic laws of the country rising above electoral politics.

Talking to prominent Qaris and Ulema at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Qari Alamgir Rahimi, he said that although the country was no more a slave of the British, yet the society and the state were going deep into the western culture. Western culture and immorality were being promoted in the country in a planned manner and there were moves to render the Islamic laws ineffective or for their abolition.

Meanwhile, Liaquat Baloch represented the JI at the funeral of eminent industrialist and a national figure Ch Ahmed Saeed.