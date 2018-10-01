Three more children succumbed to malnutrition in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying for various reasons in Sindh’s Tharparkar region continues to rise as three more children succumbed to malnutrition in the past 24 hours. The Sindh Health Department said the deaths took place at the Civil Hospital, Mithhi. The recent death of three children has taken the death toll in Tharparkar to 50 for this month and 476 for this year. According to the Health Department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.