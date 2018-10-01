Nine drug peddlers arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police conducted grand and targeted search operation against criminal elements and arrested nine drug pushers, three outlaws and 22 suspects besides recovery of 8.810 kilogram hashish and 210 gram heroin from them.

Following directions of State Minister for Interior Sheheryar Afridi and IGP Islamabad Jan Muhammad, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari constituted special teams for effective crackdown against criminal elements.

These teams under supervision of SP (Saddar) conducted grand and targeted search operations in areas of Ramana and Shalimar police stations including areas of Mera Badia, Sector G-12, Dhoke Kashmirian, Aslam Market and areas in its vicinity. These operations were participated by DSP (Shlaimar Circle), Station House Officers of Ramana and Shalimar police stations, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF), Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) and Rescue 15.

Police teams nabbed nine drug pushers and recovered cache of narcotics from them. A total of 1350 gram hashish was recovered from Sher Muhammad alias Shera, 1210 gram hashish from Danish, 1120 gram hashish from Khalid Mehmud, 1320 gram hashish from Naveed Butt, 1280 gram hashish from Altaf, 1190 gram hashish from Owais, 1320 gram hashish from Ejaz Buttt, 210 gram heroin from Irshad Bibi, one dagger from Ehtesham and two iron punches from Zahoor. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.