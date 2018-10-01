Governor’s wife arranges medical camp

LAHORE: Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife two free medical camps in Lahore on Sunday and announced arranging free medical camps on every Sunday in backward areas of the city. According to details, wife of governor and Vice Chair Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar arranged two free medical camps in Walton and Shahdara wherein doctors and paramedical staff provided free medicine and consultancy to more than 5,000 patients. "People are dying due to water-borne diseases and unavailability of medical facilities", Begum Sarwar said. She also announced starting free medical tests of patients under supervision of qualified doctors.