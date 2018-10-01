Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Depts not complying with Punjab govt’s open door policy

JHANG: The directions of the Punjab chief secretary regarding open door policy of public offices have gone in air for the masses because the complaint cells of different government departments, including the deputy commissioner office, are being run by the clerical staff.

The Punjab Services and General Administration Department, through an urgent directive, had communicated the government’s open door policy to all heads of the departments and deputy commissioners.

They have been directed to remain available in their offices to directly address public complaints and grievances for two hours on daily basis. Instead of allowing the applicants and general public to appear before the deputy commissioner directly, a complaint desk has been established outside the DC office where junior clerk attend the applicants and then he allowed them (applicants) to enter the DC office. The same situation was observed in education, health, revenue, social welfare, finance, highway, building and other departments where masses are being attended by the clerical staff instead of the officer in-charge against the directions of the Punjab government.

Sources disclosed that two gazetted officers, computer programmer and a system network administrator are posted in the DC office but all sections and branches are not computerised and do not even have the internet link for quick disposal of the public complaints.

When contacted, DC Shaukat Ali said that government open door policy was being implemented in his office in letter and spirit and the complaint desk was established to facilitate the masses to avoid misplacement of applications. He said compliance of open door policy at different government departments would be ensured and verified by the surprise visits.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’