Depts not complying with Punjab govt’s open door policy

JHANG: The directions of the Punjab chief secretary regarding open door policy of public offices have gone in air for the masses because the complaint cells of different government departments, including the deputy commissioner office, are being run by the clerical staff.

The Punjab Services and General Administration Department, through an urgent directive, had communicated the government’s open door policy to all heads of the departments and deputy commissioners.

They have been directed to remain available in their offices to directly address public complaints and grievances for two hours on daily basis. Instead of allowing the applicants and general public to appear before the deputy commissioner directly, a complaint desk has been established outside the DC office where junior clerk attend the applicants and then he allowed them (applicants) to enter the DC office. The same situation was observed in education, health, revenue, social welfare, finance, highway, building and other departments where masses are being attended by the clerical staff instead of the officer in-charge against the directions of the Punjab government.

Sources disclosed that two gazetted officers, computer programmer and a system network administrator are posted in the DC office but all sections and branches are not computerised and do not even have the internet link for quick disposal of the public complaints.

When contacted, DC Shaukat Ali said that government open door policy was being implemented in his office in letter and spirit and the complaint desk was established to facilitate the masses to avoid misplacement of applications. He said compliance of open door policy at different government departments would be ensured and verified by the surprise visits.