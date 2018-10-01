Efforts being made to modernise agriculture, livestock sectors: KP minister

MINGORA: Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan said on Sunday that efforts were being made to establish the agriculture, livestock and fishery departments on modern scientific footings to boost their productivity.

Addressing different delegation of farmers and local people here, he said that the Agriculture Department would assist the local farmers to increase the production of fruit and vegetables and other agriculture products in the district, adding that he sought cooperation of the masses in government-sponsored development initiatives.

The provincial minister listened to the grievances of the delegations and assured them of solving their problems on priority basis. He said that the basic purpose of the federal and provincial governments was to face the contemporary challenges, stabilise the country's economy and uplift the living standards of the masses.