Murtaza Noor nominated as SVP of Academia Industry Linkages Forum

Islamabad: In recognition of contribution in higher education sector, Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) has been nominated as Senior Vice President of Academia Industry Linkages Forum Pakistan which is comprised of more than 80 vice chancellors, chief executive officers (CEOs) and leading experts on university industry linkages.

Murtaza Noor has been associated with higher education and development sector for more than 18 years. He also regularly contributes to leading English and Urdu national and international newspapers/magazines as columnist and analyst. Currently, he is working with largest network of more than 45 public and private sector of Pakistani universities i. e Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan. He has also been nominated as book ambassador by National Book Foundation, Government of Pakistan few years ago. As an advisor and consultant, he has also worked with UNDP, Lahore University of Management Sciences, (LUMS), Governments of Punjab & Balochistan and with other various national and international organizations. Executive Director COMSATS Dr. S. M Junaid Zaidi, Secretary General All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Syed Sarmad Ali, Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, Executive Director HEC Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services Zafarullah Khan, former secretary election commission of Pakistan Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, Chairman Inter University Consortium Dr. Nasser Ali Khan, founder chairperson IUCPSS Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, commission members and senior management of Higher Education Commission, a great number of vice chancellors, academics, office bearers of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association and Chambers of Commerce & Industry, experts as well as columnists has hailed the nomination of Murtaza Noor and assured their utmost cooperation in bringing gap between academia and industry. ****