Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

National

A
APP
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Efforts being made to make railways self-sufficient: Sh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed has said that all-out efforts would be made to make the Pakistan Railways (PR) self-sufficient and its performance would be the best among all the government departments by December end.

Talking to media persons, he said the work had already been started to minimise the railway deficit. He said all the PR divisional superintendents had been directed to make all-out efforts to enhance revenue of the PR and five to ten stalls should also be set up at all railway stations of the country.

"I am working on a mission, according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide opportunities to the poor and the needy," he added. He further informed that a 25-kanal plot had been selected which was being included in the Railway Board meeting agenda to establish a women college.

“We want to establish a hospital and women degree college in poor class locality,” he said. He said no operation would be launched against those living in slums, but the land mafia would not be spared.

The minister also asked that people who had illegally occupied land belonging to the Pakistan Railways should vacate it. To a question, he said the construction work on mother and child hospital had been started. A 50 kanal occupied plot, adjacent to the hospital, has been restored and given to the hospital on the directive of the chief justice of Pakistan.

“The hospital will be a great health facility for the patients of the area,” he added. He said that an agreement to construct Lai Expressway would be finalised within two weeks as FWO was ready to complete the project on BOT basis.

Lai Expressway, which was earlier proposed from Amar Chowk, Chaklala, will be started from Swan to facilitate maximum population of the city. The minister said that govt is going to take revolutionary steps for the upgrading PR, particularly during 100 days.

The task given by the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be completed at all cost. The railways speed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be enhanced up to 160 kilometres per hour, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’