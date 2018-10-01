Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Digital design moot ends on high note

Islamabad: The country’s two-days premier design moot ended on a high note here on Sunday. The organisers declared the National Digital Design Conference (ND2C) 2018 a success insisting it provided creatives and design enthusiasts with a platform to share thoughts and experiences. They also said the event brought an array of amazing design events and opportunities to the local talents.

“The National Digital Design Conference is Pakistan’s very own design movement. It is an initiative that provides a platform for promising minds in the creative scene,” said ND2C co-founder Sana Khalid.

The idea for the event was jointly conceived by Sana Khalid, chief executive officer of Minerva, a social enterprise that works on employability, and Nida Salman, head of Create Original, a branding and design consultancy.

The participants included graphic designers, illustrators and animators, educators, marketers and branding experts, digital product designers, freelancers, design thinkers and other creatives.

According to the organisers, the event, which took place for the second year in a row with the collaboration of the Jang Media Group, also gave participants an opportunity to learn from design experts both from within the country and abroad.

The international speakers included Jessica Walsh, designer and art director at New York-based design firm Sagmeister & Walsh; Valentina D’Efilippo, an information designer, illustrator, and creative director based in London; Laraib Atta, a London-based VFX artist, whose team won an Oscar for Blade Runner 2049 and BAFTA for Black Mirror; and Miroslav J. Azis, experience design practice lead at IBM.

They’re joined by Ali Rez, a creative director with more than 200 international awards under his belt; Hira Mohibullah, the most awarded female creative director in Pakistan; Alia Chughtai, a visual journalist at Al Jazeera news channel; and Uzair Khan, writer, director and producer of animated feature film Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor (2018), among others.

The workshops held in the conference covered topics from storytelling to the use of visuals and designs to how to make an impact to designing for influence to building a powerful brand.

In the Live Design Challenge, five applicants from across the country were given the opportunity to produce their designs for critique from participants and an independent jury. The winner was declared the ND2C Designer of the Year and was given away an award.

The ND2C also hosted a creative fair, a carefully-curated display of design talents from across country, with the aim to bring creatives a world of opportunities for learning, collaboration, selling and becoming more visible.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’