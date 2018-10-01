Dr AQ Khan calls for education reforms

Being a developing country, Pakistan needs to introduce country-wide academic reforms to ensure that students perform to the best of their abilities and skills.

This was stated by renowned nuclear scientist Dr AQ Khan as he addressed the prize distribution ceremony of the Third Poster Presentation Competition for students of M Phil and PhD organised by the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE) at the University of Karachi on Saturday.

“Competitions and other academic activities are integral parts of students’ training to bring out the finest of their skills,” the scientist said.

Dr Khan pointed out that in this era of scientific and technological advancement biotechnology has both commercial and economic importance that needs to be integrated into the research and development sector.

He added that in order to increase the yield and improve the quality of commodities like crops and pharmaceuticals and to reduce their prices, without making a compromise on quality, there is a need to understand the importance of currently utilised tools and techniques worldwide.

“Researches that are being conducted at the institute have immense potential applications, which should be promoted on large-scale to provide an economic edge and to compete with developed countries,” Dr Khan said. “The secret of the progress of developed nations lies in the absence of dishonesty, culture of cheating and nepotism.”

Speaking on the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ajmal Khan said: “It is imperative for all the departments of the university to follow the criterion set by KIBGE for its students to present their ideas and work. Researchers from all disciplines may get to interact this way. Being able to convey the research effectively helps scientists to disseminate scientific knowledge amongst both researchers and non-researchers, which ultimately fosters the area of research and help them progress.

“The hard work of students from Pakistan reflects in the recognisable achievements they receive not only from all over the country, but the accolades and acknowledgments awarded to them in other parts of the world are commendable as well,” he said.

The VC added that the University of Karachi encourages its students to explore their talents by providing them with various platforms, which they can effectively use to flourish and promote their ideas. “Pakistan needs to improve its educational productivity to satisfy the increasing demands of the country by incorporating advanced technologies in every field.”