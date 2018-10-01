Pakistan at the UN

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s address to the UN General Assembly session in New York was notable from the very beginning, seeing as he chose to address the gathering in Urdu, thereby maybe setting the tone that Qureshi was not at the UN to kowtow to anyone. His speech, while hitting many of the same tones as previous Pakistani addresses to the UN, was fierier than is usual for our leaders – not only excoriating India for its brutal occupation of Kashmir but also directly accusing it of being behind terror attacks in Pakistan. Qureshi brought up the example of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav but more importantly also mentioned the Samjhauta Express attack of 2007 when an Indian Hindu extremist group bombed a train and the Indian government blamed Pakistan. The allusion to this incident seemed to be an attempt to draw a direct link between Narendra Modi’s government and the radical groups from which it draws its support. Since the recent India-Pakistan war of words, in which Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj accused Pakistan of being behind the attack on Indian soldiers in Kashmir that presumably led to the cancellation of talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers, it was important for Qureshi to try and emphasise that the Indian government too has to answer for the role it plays in terrorism.

On Kashmir, Qureshi made a cogent case for how India demonises Pakistan to distract attention from its daily human rights abuses. He challenged the UN to live up to its many resolutions on Kashmir, calling it a “blot on the conscience of humanity.” It is here that the limits of any single speech become apparent, though. Even if the UN General Assembly were to take action, it would be blocked by the US in the UN Security Council. This is why FM Qureshi was correct to point out that most of the problems in the region can be blamed on post-colonialism and the cold war. The Kashmir occupation was abetted by the British as they withdrew from India, and it has been sustained by the veto power of first the Soviet Union and now the US in the UN. While the majority of Qureshi’s speech was devoted to India and its occupation of Kashmir, he did also mention global climate change as perhaps the biggest problem facing the world today. That he chose to focus on climate change is a refreshing and much-needed decision. Pakistan is likely to be disproportionately hit by climate change and whatever steps we may take to counter that need to be accompanied by global action. This is the most important challenge facing the US today, especially with an administration in the White House that denies the very existence of climate change. On Kashmir and a host of other issues, the UN has shown itself to be toothless. With the very existence of human life at stake, the international body has one last chance to demonstrate its relevance.