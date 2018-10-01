Asia Cup

The recently concluded Asia Cup 2018 has disappointed a large number of Pakistani fans who were waiting for their national team to at least make it to the finals. The national team wasn’t confident at all and barely managed to win against Afghanistan. However, the amount of criticism that Pakistani fans have levelled against the team also needs to be checked. We cannot start dropping good players from our team.

If our players are out of form, we need to pay more attention to their training sessions. There are obviously some mistakes that are being repeated by players. The authorities concerned need to keep a check on them and take steps to rectify them. Let’s hope that the team will perform better in the upcoming series against Australia.

Iqra Shaheen

Faisalabad