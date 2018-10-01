Unsafe in Karachi

This refers to the news report ‘Patients, staff robbed at hospital in Federal B Area’ (Sep 28). I lived in Karachi until the early 2010s and moved to Lahore in 2012. The sudden move was motivated by a traumatising incident, which frightened my family to a great extent. It was 10am on a weekday when I saw some men entering my house through the main gate – which was ajar. The well-dressed men saw me and one of them hurriedly stood beside me. After that, the other four men took out their guns and warned me to keep quiet. My wife who was in the kitchen shrieked in horror.

Our youngest daughter was sleeping in her room and the robber ordered my wife to fetch her. He asked all three of us to sit quietly in one room. Two out of the four men started stripping our house of its valuable items. I still thank my stars that none of us was injured that day. When I read the news report, I remembered the horrific day when the sky came falling down. I am amazed that the authorities concerned have not taken any concrete steps to curb such crimes.

Syed Jamal Hasan

Lahore