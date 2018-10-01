Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Newspost

October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Unsafe in Karachi

This refers to the news report ‘Patients, staff robbed at hospital in Federal B Area’ (Sep 28). I lived in Karachi until the early 2010s and moved to Lahore in 2012. The sudden move was motivated by a traumatising incident, which frightened my family to a great extent. It was 10am on a weekday when I saw some men entering my house through the main gate – which was ajar. The well-dressed men saw me and one of them hurriedly stood beside me. After that, the other four men took out their guns and warned me to keep quiet. My wife who was in the kitchen shrieked in horror.

Our youngest daughter was sleeping in her room and the robber ordered my wife to fetch her. He asked all three of us to sit quietly in one room. Two out of the four men started stripping our house of its valuable items. I still thank my stars that none of us was injured that day. When I read the news report, I remembered the horrific day when the sky came falling down. I am amazed that the authorities concerned have not taken any concrete steps to curb such crimes.

Syed Jamal Hasan

Lahore

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’