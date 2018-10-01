Hiring on merit

Pakistan Studies is being taught as compulsory subject to graduate students of all disciplines in universities across Pakistan. Since many universities have a shortage of permanent faculty, they often hire part-time teachers for this compulsory subject. According to HEC rules, the minimum qualification for university teachers is MS or M Phil in the relevant subject. Unfortunately, merit is completely ignored during the hiring of Pakistan Studies teachers and people who are from influential backgrounds are recruited.

In one of the renowned universities of Islamabad, the subject of Pakistan Studies is mostly taught by the administrative/ clerical staff of the university or some influential people who have cordial relations with the head of departments. A large number of teachers don’t have the required qualification. It is a dire need that this subject must be given its due importance and only those teachers might be hired who are competent and have command over the subject. The HEC should take steps against those universities where Pakistan Studies is being taught by those who do not meet the criteria.

Imran Shahzad

Islamabad