Traffic gridlocks

Due to the faulty planning by Rawalpindi’s local authorities, the traffic on the Jhelum Road National Highway remains badly jammed during peak hours. Since a large number of schools are located on this road, the flow of traffic is heavy during the opening and closing hours of school. In addition, 18-wheeler tankers of an oil refinery and all types of goods trucks also ply on the road round the clock. As a result, thousands of citizens who use the highway regularly are inconvenienced as they cannot reach their destinations on time. Ambulances with patients are also caught up in this regular traffic jam.

The problem is going to worsen in the coming years due to the rapid expansion of the housing societies that are located in the vicinity. An immediate short-term measure can be to restrict the movement of oil tankers and goods trucks on this road during daylight hours and the deployment of the traffic police during school hours. A permanent solution will be a bypass road, but this may take years to build. Had the local authorities examined all aspects of city planning before allowing schools to set up large campuses on a single road, this problem wouldn’t have developed.

Khalid Hyder

Rawalpindi