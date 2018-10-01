A profitable entity

Minsiter of Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that his goal is to overcome the railways’ deficit by December. This is, undoubtedly, an uphill task given the deteriorating state of the organisation. However, there is a suggestion for that he should take into account. Transportation of freight is a lucrative business for the railways and is likely to earn good profit. Since the railways provide the cheapest mode of transporting long haul cargo, it must focus on running more freight trains to curtail the deficit.

The minister must strengthen the in-house railway workshop so that no extra burden is put on fast-depleting foreign exchange reserve. He should also consider operating double-decker passenger trains. Our neighbouring country has already experimented with this and has been successful. A five-year development plan ought to be drawn up to transform the railways into a modern, efficient and profitable entity.

Huma Arif

Karachi