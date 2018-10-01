Agricultural boon

The agricultural sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. According to experts, if the sector is to realise its potential, the key challenges undermining performance must be resolved. According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2016-17, the sector contributed 19.5 percent to Pakistan’s GDP, employed 42 percent of the labour force and provided daily bread to 62 percent of the population and constituted 65 percent of export earnings. In FY2016-17, the trade deficit hit an all-time high of $32.6 billion and economic experts are of the view that boosting the volume of agricultural output will be crucial in strengthening the economy. The question is: what needs to be done to accomplish this? The PTI-led government needs to focus on bringing much-needed reforms to the sector so that Pakistan’s economy can be boosted.

Ali Aqsam

Sukkur