Jang Media Group: Two-day National Design Conference begins

ISLAMABAD: A two-day National Design Conference began in federal capital on Saturday in collaboration with Jang Media Group to encourage digital artists and promote business.

One the first day, 10 sessions were held as dozens of companies from corporate sector and designers participated in the event during which lectures were arranged in workshops for the participants.

Nida Salman and Sana Khalid, the organisers of the conference, said the event aimed at providing a platform to artists and designers, where they could share innovative ideas and experiences with others. They added that international speakers would present their lectures during the event.

On the occasion, the digital paintings of 14 artists were also showcased. These artists are from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Chiniot and Muzaffarabad, who produced their art in digital media, mix media, graphic designing, web designing and VI/VX.