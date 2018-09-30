Swaraj levels baseless allegations against Pakistan at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS: Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj once again levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan during her address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

The Indian minister entirely ignored worst human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. She declared Pakistan responsible for failure of a dialogue between the two countries, reiterating terrorism allegations against Pakistan to defame the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, reported Geo News.

Swaraj said that India is facing a terror threat from its neighbour, adding that the mastermind of Mumbai attacks has still not been brought to justice.

She said the new Pakistani government offered New Delhi to hold talks, alleging that immediately afterwards Indian soldiers were killed on the border. The minister said that India cannot hold talks in such an atmosphere.

On the occasion, Swaraj completely ignored ongoing atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

She said India is “totally committed” to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promising to get there ahead of time, thanks to an “unprecedented economic and social transformation”, now underway.

In the fight against international terrorism, she accused neighbouring Pakistan of duplicity: “Pakistan’s commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy has not abated one bit”, she alleged. On the state of peace talks between the two states, she said that it was “a lie” that India had been responsible for sabotaging the process. “Talks with Pakistan have begun many times. If they stopped, it was only because of Pakistan’s behaviour,” she said, claiming that it was Pakistan sabotaging any hopes of dialogue.

Finally, Ms. Swaraj moved on to reform of the United Nations, which is a key priority of Secretary-General António Guterres. “Reform cannot be cosmetic,” she said: “We need change to the institution’s head and heart to make both compatible to contemporary reality.”