Fraud case accused to be handed over to Pakistan

DUBAI: Murtaza Amjad, son of the owner of Eden Housing Society and a key suspect in housing fraud case, would be handed over to Pakistan authorities within 48 hours, diplomatic officials revealed.

Talking to The News, Pakistan diplomatic official in Dubai stated that the accused would be sent to Pakistan once all legal requirements are completed.

Murtaza Amjad was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 25 by Dubai police and is currently held in Muraqqabat Police Station. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued the warrant for arresting the accused.

It is learnt that officials from Pakistan would come to Dubai to get the custody of Murtaza Amjad. It is reported that there are at least 10,000 people who say they were affected by the scam.