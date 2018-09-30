KP Senior Citizens Act 2014: Elderly people urge govt to implement law

PESHAWAR: Zareen Khan, 63, is concerned due to his old age because he has no male child and dependable source of income as the international community is all set to celebrate the World Senior Citizen Day.

The day is celebrated on October 1 across the world to create awareness about the problems of senior citizens, their services for the families, communities and assess their needs.

Pakistan ranked sixth among the country on the population index. There are approximately 10 million senior citizens who constitute 7 per cent of the total population of the country. The figure is estimated to reach 40.33 million by 2050.

The number of individuals aged over 60 year of age in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is estimated 2.8 million.

The previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had introduced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Citizens Act 2014 to protect their rights and provide incentives to the senior citizens.

Under the act, people who reached 60 years of age can apply and would be issued senior citizens cards under which these cardholders would be extended free access to parks, libraries, other picnic and recreational places, financial assistance, concession in medicines, setting up separate medical wards for them in public sector hospitals and other incentives.

But the pledge remains unfulfilled despite the lapse of four years.

An official of a non-governmental organisation said that over 0.6 million individuals have applied for the card but it was not issued to a single applicant.

Like others, Zareen Khan, a resident of Pishtakhara Bala, has also applied for the card but it could not be issued.

“I have seven daughters and one of them is disabled. My wife has various health complications. I do odd jobs to make a living but hardly get any work due to my old age,” he said. He was worried that who would look after his family if he fell sick as he has no other source of income.

“The PTI government’s initiative built me my hopes and that of other people like me as it had promised to financially support the deserving senior citizens. But the promise could not be materialised despite the lapse of four years,” he said.

Misal Khan, 62, said they submitted applications to the Social Welfare Department for issuance of the card but it could not be processed.

Said Rehman, 71, said he was diabetic and also had heart problem. He said he visited public sector hospitals for treatment but he was not facilitated. “I avoid visiting hospitals as there is no facility for old people,” he added.

Farhad Khan, 63, a farmer by profession, said other countries provided health, old age shelters and other incentives to their citizens but this age group did not have any facilities in Pakistan.

“No one cares about the senior citizens and their problems and there is no proper mechanism to provide them any facility or benefits,” he added.