Sun September 30, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 30, 2018

Nepotism alleged in award of PTI ticket for PK-71 by-polls

PESHAWAR: An aspirant for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket to contest the by-election for PK-71 on Saturday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the award of ticket to the brother of Governor Shah Farman.

Speaking at a press conference here, Tariq Ali said that he was one of the founding members of the PTI and had rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of the party.

He said that he had submitted an application seeking the PTI ticket to contest the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency PK-71, but his application was turned down.

He added that the ticket was awarded to Zulfiqar, the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, which was injustice and amounted to nepotism.

Tariq Ali said that he had told the parliamentary board of the party that he was an electable candidate and would emerge victorious.

He maintained that Shah Farman had lost election from one constituency so his brother could not win the election.

Tariq Ali said that Shah Farman and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak managed to get tickets for their brothers and son so Imran Khan should take notice of the matter.

