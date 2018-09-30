Nashpa elders meet Karak nazim

KARAK: Tehsil Karak Nazim Abdul Wahab assured a delegation comprising elders of localities near Nashpa oil and gas fields that the tehsil council members would extend support to local people in attainment of their rights.

The delegation was led by tehsil councillor of Jandri union council, where the oil and gas reserves have been discovered.

They met the tehsil nazim in his office here on Saturday and informed him that the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his visit to Nashpa for the inauguration of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant in the area had announced a special quota of employment in the plant and other oil and gas companies working the area.

The delegation complained that the LPG plant of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) was operational but the local people have been altogether ignored in the employment and people from other areas have been given employment.­