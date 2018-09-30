No raise in prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday announced to keep petroleum products’ prices unchanged for the month of October 2018.

The existing prices of petroleum products may continue till mid-night of Oct 31, 2018, Finance Minister Asad Umar on Saturday announced.

Despite price increase recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the government has decided to keep the rates unchanged.

It is worth mentioning that Ogra had recommended to the government increase prices of petrol and diesel by four rupees each. The regulator had also suggested the government with three rupees a liter increase in the prices of Kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) each. Now, the existing prices of petrol Rs92.83/litre, diesel Rs106.57/litre, kerosene oil Rs83.50 per litre and LDO at Rs75.96 per litre would continue for October 2018.

It is to be noted that for the current month [September 2018], the government had reduced diesel price by Rs6.37 per litre, petrol Rs2.41 per litre and kerosene Rs0.46 per litre, while LDO price was increased by Rs0.59 a litre.