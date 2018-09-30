Ex-sessions judge gets death for murder

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court Saturday sentenced former sessions judge Sikandar Lashari and a co-accused to death in a murder case.

Lashari, former district and sessions judge (Mithi), was charged with killing 19-year-old son of Jacobabad district and sessions judge in February 2014. He had been serving sentence at Hyderabad jail and was presented before the ATC on Saturday. During the hearing, the judge sentence Lashari to death. The second accused who was awarded death is Irfan Bengali. Aqib Shahani, the son of Jacobabad district and sessions judge was gunned down in Hyderabad on February 19, 2014.