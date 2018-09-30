Allah made me CJ to punish killers in uniform: CJ

By News desk

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday said Almighty Allah had bestowed him with the office to hold those accountable who killed people while wearing uniform.

The chief justice remarked that every relative became a vulture after an affluent man passed away. What kind of justice that was, he added.

The remarks came as the Supreme Court suspended former Lahore CCPO Amin Wains and Inspector Umar Virk, and directed the Punjab IGP to initiate departmental action against them in the light of the findings of an inquiry committee for their misuse of power to force a widow to reach a settlement regarding precious properties.

Both Wains and Virk were accused of using their influence to make two widows of a famous super store’s owner and people who allegedly invested in the business to reach a ‘settlement’. Chief Justice Nisar had ordered an inquiry into the matter wherein the officers had been found guilty of abuse of power.

Former IGP Punjab Kaleem Imam, now IGP Sindh, submitted the report before a two-judge bench and stated that the officers had been found guilty of misconduct. He said the inquiry had recommended departmental action against them.

Chief Justice Nisar asked how the police had gotten involved in a matter that was between unrelated claimants.

The report revealed that justice (retd) Hamid Ali Shah of the Lahore High Court also acted as arbitrator to settle the matter. At this, the chief justice summoned the retired judge and warned him to stay away from the matter in future. Expressing displeasure over the conduct of the police officers, Chief Justice Nisar observed that former CIA SP Umar Virk were found involved in every big dispute of the city. “But you failed to track down a dacoity incident with me,” the chief justice reminded Virk, now an inspector after demotion.

“As to why not an inquiry should be ordered into your complete service record as you have also been accused of staging fake counters,” he asked Virk. The chief justice directed DIG Abubakar Khuda Bukhsh to name an honest police officer to hold the inquiry.

The chief justice further directed the FIA to investigate about assets and income tax of two main investors of Akbari Super Store, owned by late Sheikh Muhammad Ajmal. The agency was directed to file its report within a fortnight.

The chief justice also asked investigators to ascertain the validity of the claims made by the various claimants to the properties, asking that if any had claimed to be the deceased's business partners, their tax records should reflect that.

“If there are no tax records, they [the people laying claim to the property] are all thieves,” the chief justice said. “We cannot leave the people at the mercy of extorters,” he said.

Fauzia Ajmal, second widow of the store’s owner, had filed an application to the chief justice, accusing the two police officers of coercing her to sign an agreement with first widow Bilqees Begum and investors.

Wains dismissed the report, saying IGP Imam had levelled false accusations and attacked his character.

Khuda Baksh said that they had requested that a direct case be registered against the police officers, and informed the court that the security establishment had been directed to stop the deployment of police officer Amin Wains to any area till the matter is resolved.

Separately, the Supreme Court directed Punjab Advocate General Ahmad Awais to play the role of mediator and settle a matter relating to official residence of former president Justice (retd) Rafiq Tarar.

Tarar had approached the SC against a notice issued to him by the provincial government for vacation of his official residence. However, Awais told the court that the notice had already been withdrawn.

Chief Justice Nisar directed the top provincial law officer to look into the matter personally and make the parties to reach a settlement. The chief justice observed that the government should respect Tarar as he was a former president of the country as well as a retired judge.

Justice Nisar also stopped government from taking any coercive measure in the matter without prior permission of the court.

Also on Saturday, the Supreme Court allowed an appeal of Punjab government challenging a federal government notification regarding provision of full pension benefits to three judges of Lahore High Court despite having less than five-year service.

Additional Advocate General Shan Gull argued before the court that only those judges were entitled to full pension benefits who served the high court for minimum five years.

However, he said the federal government under a special concession granted full pension benefits to three former judges of the LHC having less than five-year service including Rauf Ahmad Sheikh, Rustam Ali Malik and Khan Riazuddin Ahmad.

The court allowed the appeal and set aside the impugned notifications of the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday gave another six-week time to Sialkot police to arrest prime suspect involved in murder of a local journalist of Sambrial.

Earlier, the DPO Sialkot told the court that serious efforts were being put to arrest the suspect who escaped abroad. He said a police team landed in Dubai to arrest the suspect but he reportedly skipped to South Africa. The officer sought more time to arrest the culprit.

Zeeshan Butt of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt was allegedly shot dead by Imran Aslam Cheema, chairman of a union council. Other suspects including Shahid Abbas, Saqlain and Shahid were already arrested by the police.