India behind terror attacks in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India was actively involved in terrorism in Pakistan by funding miscreants.

“RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav at the behest of Indian government planned terror attacks inside Pakistan,” he said while addressing the 73rd session in Urdu. Qureshi said Jadhav had provided the Pakistani authorities with “the most incriminating evidence”. Qureshi said Pakistan sought resolution of all issues through a comprehensive and serious dialogue.

“Modi government wasted the opportunity for dialogue for the third time because of their negative attitude,” he said.

“Postcolonialism and cold war have left its imprints in the region,” he added. Qureshi said Pakistan will never forget the killings of children at the Army Public School attack.

He said Pakistan was in the war against terrorism and its army with the support of the masses had ended the scourge from the country. “Peace has been restored in the cities and villages. In the years to come, we will be able to provide an economic corridor to connect Western China and Central Asia with the seaport,” he said.

Qureshi said Jammu and Kashmir's dispute was the biggest hindrance to peace in the region, adding that the issue will not be resolved until implementation of the UN resolutions. The foreign minister said the Human Rights Watch's report on the occupied Kashmir had exposed India's face. “We welcome the report. It has validated Pakistan's view. We call for the implementation of its recommendations,” he said.

“India can't continue with the bloody mayhem on the pretext of terrorism for long. We will welcome a commission on occupied Kashmir. We hope India will do it as well,” he added. Qureshi said India should not test the patience of Pakistan by continuously violating the Line of Control (LoC).

He lamented that the entire SAARC had become dysfunctional due to the attitude of India. He said India promoted state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir in front of the international community. The foreign minister said Pakistan was ready to hold dialogue with India to curtail arms race between the two nuclear states.

Qureshi said Pakistan had concerns about Daesh's presence in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan have been the target of foreign power's misunderstandings for long. We will continue to support the Afghan peace process,” he said.

The foreign minister called climate change 'a serious issue', and said Pakistan was among those countries who were adversely being affected by the global warming.

“We believe the resolutions in Paris conference should not be compromised for industrial interests,” he said.

The minister informed the international community that the Government of Pakistan had planned to plant as many as 10 billion trees in the country.