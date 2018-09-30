Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

National

TK
Tanveer Khatana
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

British Pakistani killed in road accident in UK

MANCHESTER: A 23 year old British Pakistani known as Yasir Khan was pronounced dead at the scene when a car he was travelling in crashed into a Lamppost.

The incident happened in Burnley, a Small town in the Northwest Region of England on Friday morning. Locals from Burnley told this correspondent that Yasir Khan’s parents are from district Mardan in KPK province, Pakistan.

Prior to the accident, the car was requested to stop by the police but the driver failed to stop and was being followed. As a result of high speed car chase the driver lost control of the car and it crashed into a Lamppost. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are conducting an independent investigation.

Yasir was the front seat passenger in the car while driver and another passenger travelling in the car were seriously injured and were taken to Preston hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. It is however unclear at the moment that the driver and the other passenger are of Pakistani origin as well. Five youths of Pakistani origin have lost their lives in last two months either due to speeding or failing to stop when requested by police. Mosques in the Northwest region are constantly encouraging youths to stop when they are being chased by the police.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!