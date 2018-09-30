British Pakistani killed in road accident in UK

MANCHESTER: A 23 year old British Pakistani known as Yasir Khan was pronounced dead at the scene when a car he was travelling in crashed into a Lamppost.

The incident happened in Burnley, a Small town in the Northwest Region of England on Friday morning. Locals from Burnley told this correspondent that Yasir Khan’s parents are from district Mardan in KPK province, Pakistan.

Prior to the accident, the car was requested to stop by the police but the driver failed to stop and was being followed. As a result of high speed car chase the driver lost control of the car and it crashed into a Lamppost. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are conducting an independent investigation.

Yasir was the front seat passenger in the car while driver and another passenger travelling in the car were seriously injured and were taken to Preston hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. It is however unclear at the moment that the driver and the other passenger are of Pakistani origin as well. Five youths of Pakistani origin have lost their lives in last two months either due to speeding or failing to stop when requested by police. Mosques in the Northwest region are constantly encouraging youths to stop when they are being chased by the police.