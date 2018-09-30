JIT constituted to probe May 12 riots

KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the May 12 Karachi violence, also known as Black Saturday riots, which left more than 50 people dead in 2007. The investigating body would start working on Monday.

Karachi police chief Additional IGP Dr Amir Shaikh would head the JIT, with the following as members: the Special Branch DIG, the Counter Terrorism Department DIG, the Intelligence Bureau joint director and representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Military Intelligence and the Sindh Rangers. The investigating team has been tasked with submitting its report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) as well as the home department within two weeks.

On September 11 the SHC had ordered forming a JIT to investigate the May 12 carnage. During the hearing, the court directed that a probe be re-launched into the massacre and its report be submitted. “It is a lengthy process because dozens of cases are registered in connection with the May 12 carnage and there is a list of A-class cases, and we have to trace all of them and make further probes,” said one of the JIT members.