Masood elected SCCI president

SIALKOT: Khawaja Masood Akhtar was elected as president of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for year 2018-19 on Saturday.
Amir Hameed Bhatti and Waqas Akram Awan were elected as senior vice-president and vice-president.
Earlier, 10 members of the executive committee of the SCCI named Khalid Mehmood, Khaliq Mehmood Mughal, Khurram Azeem Khan, Atif Raza, M Jalil Aslam, Malik M Ashraf, Faizan Akbar, Zaheer Amir, Hafia Sheikh Junaid and Ayaz Chaudhry were elected.
