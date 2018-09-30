Jail reform soon: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig has said that the prisons minister can pay a surprise visit to any jail at any time to point out any irregularity. He said pointing out any possible negative activity and irregularity in any jail is the responsibility of the prisons minister. He said that the prisons department is determined under the leadership of the minister to start a jail reforms programme to curb all illegal activities.