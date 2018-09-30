Crackdown on illegal colonies ordered

TOBA TEK SINGH: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) provincial Deputy Director Hussain Ali has asked the DC and other officials to launch a crackdown immediately against the sale of plots in unapproved housing colonies in the district. Addressing a meeting of the officers concerned at the DC Office on Saturday, he told that the Supreme Court in a verdict had stopped transfer of plots in all such colonies, which had not been approved by the authorities. The Revenue Department officials apprised him that there were dozens of housing colonies, which had not been approved by relevant authorities in the district. The NAB officer said that such housing colonies owners were involved in fraud after selling these plots to the masses. ADCR Rizwan Mahmood, Planning Deputy Director Shahid Rehman, AC Musawar Khan Niazi and other officers were also present.