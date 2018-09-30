Foreign policy to be based on self-respect, says Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said the new government’s foreign policy would be based on mutuality, self-respect sans compromising country’s national interests.

Responding to the amended budget speech of Khawaja Asif and Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mazari said, “The stance taken by the prime minister, that the world is seeing a dawn of new foreign policy in Pakistan, based on mutuality, self-respect without compromising country’s national interests.”

She regretted that the previous government of PML-N had never discussed foreign policy matters at the floor of the House. “Pakistan is still facing the side effects of the compromises made by the previous government. We will welcome the debate on the foreign policy in the House as it was the stance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to discuss the foreign policy in the parliament,” she added.

The minister regretted that resolutions on foreign policy passed by the assembly had not been implemented by the PML-N government. She said that despite demand of the PTI and PPP, the PML-N government had never brought the agreements inked with the countries for discussion/rectification in the parliament.