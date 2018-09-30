Five arrested for illegal money exchange business

FAISALABAD: The FIA on Saturday arrested five people on the charge of running money exchange business illegally. The FIA team led by Additional Direct Sajid Akram Ch conducted a surprise raid at Kutchery Bazaar and arrested Muhammad Younis of Gujranwala, Muhammad Saleem of Faisalabad, Usman Irshad, Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Haseeb. The accused were involved in smuggling of foreign currency from Karachi Port to Dubai. A case has been registered against the accused persons.