Sun September 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Govt asked to approve refund claims of ginners

MULTAN: The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association has urged the government to withdraw tax on oil-cake (Khal) and approve refund claims of ginners immediately. Speaking at a meeting, PCGA chairman Mian Mehmood Ahmed demanded the government resolve the SRO-188 issue, which was the main hurdle in the way of their businesses. He said that the general body meeting would be convened thrice a year on the demand of the members. He stressed the need for bringing revolutionary changes in the PCGA set up so that good leadership could lead the ginners. He said that rulers had failed to resolve the problem of certified and qualitative cottonseed to enhance the production. The cotton crop per acre yield was less than neighboring countries, he added. Pakistan could not even meet the target of 15 million bales while India had surpassed the figure of 37 million bales, he said. The chairman invited the suggestions and proposals from the members to frame a comprehensive strategy to take solid action for the survival of ginning industry. He said that the PCGA general body had unanimously approved the Dam Fund of Rs 10 million to contribute to this national cause. He also announced to constitute a committee to resolve the issue of fortnight arrival of cotton in ginneries. Mehr Muhammad Ashraf would head the committee while Salman Maqbool and Malik Talat Sohail would be its members. PCGA member Mian Mehmood Ahmed said that the State Bank of Pakistan should give incentives to ginners and bailout package so that they could stand on their own feet. PCGA former chairman Haji Muhammad Akram said that he tried his utmost to resolve the problems confronted by the ginners but the process of the general election and caretaker government were main hurdles in their way to achieve objectives. PCGA ex-chairman Amanullah Qureshi suggested that cotton rate must be issued from Multan like Karachi. Former chairman of PCGA Mukhtar Ahmed Baloch warned the ginners that the present government was

planning to impose taxes on ginning industry and new body should take precautionary measures in this regard. Former chairman Shahzad Ali Khan said that they should forge unity to meet the future challenges. PCGA member Khalid Hanif Lodhi said that they should avoid from taking any harsh decision like strike to press the authorities. Gopal Devnani threw light on the problems confronted by the ginning industry. Haji Hafeez Anwar, Mian Akhtar Javed, Ashiq Rehmani, Malik Muhammad Shafiq, Malik Talat Suhail and Haji Muhammad Ibrahim also spoke and stressed the need for launching an awareness programme for adopting new technology so that consumption of electricity could be controlled.

