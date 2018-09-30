Two held for taking ‘bribe’ in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A judicial magistrate along with the officials of the Anti-Corruption Department arrested a patwari and his assistant on the charges of taking bribe and recovered Rs85,000 from them.

Talking to reporters, Judicial Magistrate Shakeel Arshad Khan and Anti-Corruption Department Circle Officer Bilal Khan said that one Jan Muhammad filed an application stating that he had purchased 11 kanal land for Rs500,000 and wanted its transfer in his name.

They said Bilal Khan, the patwari, demanded Rs90,000 for the transfer of land to his name. Jan gave the patwari marked currency notes, they said, adding, they later raided his office and recovered Rs85,000 hidden in a basket.

The officials arrested Bilal Khan and his assistant Sohail. The police produced the accused before Senior Civil Judge Ikramullah Khan and obtained their two-day physical remand.