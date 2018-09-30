‘Unity of Ummah can pull Muslim world out of crises’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Saturday said future of country lay in the hands of youths and they should equip themselves with latest knowledge of science and technology besides best morals.

He was addressing at the inaugural session of International Youth Gathering. Youth delegates from fifteen countries including Turkey and Syria attended the ceremony.

Liaqat said peace and tolerance were the greatest force of human beings while violence, misunderstanding and extremism were the biggest enemies. He said Islam was religion of peace and love. He said the unity of Muslim ummah and the awakening of youth could pull Muslim world out of crises.

He said the companions of Holy Prophet (SAW) were youth who brought about the greatest revolution of human history. He said around 64 per cent of population in Pakistan was below 30 years of age and they had deep love for Islam and the country.

Turkish youth representative Ali Kurd, Syrian representative Sardar Behram, Ehsanullah Waqas and Mushtaq Mangat also addressed the moot.