Sun September 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Devolution of powers to help solve problems: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said devolution of power to the lowest level would have far reaching effects on the development of society.

The PTI government would devolve the financial and executive powers to the local government representatives for quick solution to people’s problems, he said while talking to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who called on him at Governor’s House on Saturday.

Both leaders discussed the matters of mutual interests with special reference to the administrative affairs of the province and the prevailing political situation.

The Punjab governor said improving the law and order situation, and provision of timely justice was the top priority of the PTI government. He said the government was bringing about major reforms in police system and police was being relieved of the political pressures.

The chief minister said the basic manifesto of his office was to work for the welfare of the masses and raise their standard of living.

He said a comprehensive strategy was being adopted to eradicate injustice, corruption and tyranny from the province. He emphasised that merit would be ensured at every level and strict action taken against those showing slackness and errors in this regard.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Governor’s House said that a specific portion of the Governor’s House would remain open to visits by families on Sundays from 11am to 4 pm. Only families would be allowed entry on showing CNIC through Anarkali Gate opposite Alhamra Arts Council.

The families intending to the visit the Governor’s House have been asked not to bring food items with them and avoid throwing garbage there.

