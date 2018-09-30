Sun September 30, 2018
‘Provision of facilities in education, health sectors priority of govt’

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Ikhlaq has said that provision of best facilities in health and education sectors is top priority of the government. He said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the office-bearers of the Employees Association of the Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital here on Saturday. The Punjab minister said that funds required for the further upgradation of the Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital would be released soon. He said that the problems and issues being faced by the doctors, paramedics and other staff of the hospital would be addressed on priority basis. Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College Principal Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital MS Dr Muhammad Farooq Iqbal, Dr Imran Idrees Butt and others were also present.

‘Whne great example of hard work’: PML-N MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that former Punjab chief minister late Ghulam Haider Wyne was a great example of hard work, commitment and determination.

He said this in a statement issued in connection with 25th death anniversary Ghulam Haider Wyne here on Saturday. The MPA said that he always worked for welfare of poor masses. He said that he worked hard to strengthen his party. He said that Ghulam Haider Wyne was a true representative of middle class.

