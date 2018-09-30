Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Incentives to be given to new investors’

MULTAN: Industrial Estate Board of Management Multan President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi has said that incentives, benefits, facilities and concessions will be introduced for new investors and industrialists.

Presiding over a meeting of management board here on Saturday, Jalaluddin Roomi said that financial condition of the board would be further improved to ensure 100 per cent recovery from the defaulters. A committee was formed to ensure the recovery of outstanding arrears from the lessees, he added.

He stressed the need for promotion of sports activities in the industrial estate and organising the teams of workers, industrialists and management staff. Roomi added that Multan connects all four provinces of Pakistan and the CPEC route. He suggested that the government should offer incentives within existing industrial estates like duty-free access to import of capital goods, sales tax and income tax exemptions for limited time and one-window facilities. He said that industrialisation would help offer maximum number of jobs to the youth. Roomi pledged that he would approach the authorities concerned to get resolved their problems. Jalaluddin said that he would endeavor to get equal/uniform facilities and concessions as were granted to industrial estates of upper Punjab. He announced to launch a Green Estate Project in the Multan Industrial Estate under which a large number of saplings would be planted in the industrial estate to end pollution. He disclosed that special arrangements were being made for treatment of industrial waste.

The members were also briefed about the allocation of funds in annual budget for 2018-19 for development works and priorities of the Management Board. Later, a number of committees were formed to meet their tasks. Industrial Estate SVP Mansoor Rasheed, VP Latif Pitafi, Mian Iqbal Hassan, Mian Anees A Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Azam, Dr Muhammad Shafiq and Mian Asif were also present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!