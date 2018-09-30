‘Incentives to be given to new investors’

MULTAN: Industrial Estate Board of Management Multan President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi has said that incentives, benefits, facilities and concessions will be introduced for new investors and industrialists.

Presiding over a meeting of management board here on Saturday, Jalaluddin Roomi said that financial condition of the board would be further improved to ensure 100 per cent recovery from the defaulters. A committee was formed to ensure the recovery of outstanding arrears from the lessees, he added.

He stressed the need for promotion of sports activities in the industrial estate and organising the teams of workers, industrialists and management staff. Roomi added that Multan connects all four provinces of Pakistan and the CPEC route. He suggested that the government should offer incentives within existing industrial estates like duty-free access to import of capital goods, sales tax and income tax exemptions for limited time and one-window facilities. He said that industrialisation would help offer maximum number of jobs to the youth. Roomi pledged that he would approach the authorities concerned to get resolved their problems. Jalaluddin said that he would endeavor to get equal/uniform facilities and concessions as were granted to industrial estates of upper Punjab. He announced to launch a Green Estate Project in the Multan Industrial Estate under which a large number of saplings would be planted in the industrial estate to end pollution. He disclosed that special arrangements were being made for treatment of industrial waste.

The members were also briefed about the allocation of funds in annual budget for 2018-19 for development works and priorities of the Management Board. Later, a number of committees were formed to meet their tasks. Industrial Estate SVP Mansoor Rasheed, VP Latif Pitafi, Mian Iqbal Hassan, Mian Anees A Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Azam, Dr Muhammad Shafiq and Mian Asif were also present.