Sardar Group of Companies announce to contribute in Dam Fund

Everyone is taking active part in the current Dam Fund movement because now every Pakistani is well aware of the importance of water. Incredible gains are observed CJ of Pakistan Mr. Saqib Nisar’ Dam Fund.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has requested all countrymen to take active part in ongoing Dam Campaign. Now this account has been registered by the name of Prime Minister and Chief Justice. Sardar Group of Companies has once again announced to deposit a huge amount in this dam Fund.

Under the esteemed leadership of Mr. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chief Executive Sardar Group of Companies, all the sub groups joined hands. Among these, the announced dam fund by Taj Residencia 10 Million, Taj Residencia Associates 2.1 Million, Multi Brand dealers of Centurus Mall 7 Million and Aroma Marketing is 0.5 Million.

The employees of Centurus Mall also did not step back and contribute their two days salary equivalent to 1.5 Million for the Dam Fund. Sardar Group of companies has already bestowed 20 Million rupees in Diamir- Bhasha Dam.

Sardar Group of Companies has disclosed to contribute for this compaign on permanent basis. This endowment for public service is the first rain drop. Now it’s hoped for other corporate groups to take active part in this ongoing compaign.***